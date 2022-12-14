Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 44.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Rollins by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Rollins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 20,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

