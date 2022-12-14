Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

