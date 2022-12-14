Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 61.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $4,251,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 108.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 396,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 206,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $418,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of UPRO stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 185,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,015,656. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

