Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,986,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after buying an additional 685,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,735,000 after buying an additional 547,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,737,000 after buying an additional 490,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

Shares of SRPT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. 8,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,605. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $127.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

