Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth approximately $48,692,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,776,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,487,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,675,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,275,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
Cowen Stock Performance
Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Cowen Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.
Cowen Profile
Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cowen (COWN)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.