Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth approximately $48,692,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,776,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,487,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,675,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,275,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. 9,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cowen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Cowen Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

