Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 36.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 673.2% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 2,146,710 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 409,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,675,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.