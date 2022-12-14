Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,696 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,198. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.2 %

BATS CBOE traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

