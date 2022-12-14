Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 7,547 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 379,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,303. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

