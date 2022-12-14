Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 8,420 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,678,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,601,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 11,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

