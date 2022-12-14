Belrium (BEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33,481.93

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $33,481.93 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $4.38 or 0.00024585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005367 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001936 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

