Bend DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.61 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $46.61 million and $246,134.16 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

