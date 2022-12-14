Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $69.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Best Buy stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

