BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. BioNTech makes up 3.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in BioNTech by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Trading Up 3.2 %

BNTX stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,839. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $302.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

