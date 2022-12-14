BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 454,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

