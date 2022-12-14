BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.73 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $107,427.49 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00014062 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00020063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00238423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.25656487 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61,818.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

