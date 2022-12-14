Bitkub Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $800,050.95 (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Bitkub Coin token can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00010261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $162.79 million and $800,050.95 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Token Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

