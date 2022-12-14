BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $27.67 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. BitShares has a market cap of $27.67 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00024822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002048 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007579 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,775,174 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.