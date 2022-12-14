BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

BCAT opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

