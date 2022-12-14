BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BOE opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
