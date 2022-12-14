BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BOE opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.