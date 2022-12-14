BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

BLK opened at $724.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $933.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $663.99 and a 200-day moving average of $652.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.