BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 90.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

