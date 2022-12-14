BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 492.5% in November

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 492.5% from the November 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.96.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
