BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 492.5% in November

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 492.5% from the November 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.96.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.