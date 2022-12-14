Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 221,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $26.20.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

