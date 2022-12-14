Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BTT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 221,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $26.20.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
