BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 531.1% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BYM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 10,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,532. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

