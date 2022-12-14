BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 9,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,243. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

