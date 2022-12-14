BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MUC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

