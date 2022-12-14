BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MUC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
