BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MHN stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
