BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

