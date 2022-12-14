BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Up 14.8% in November

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 395,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 493,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,117,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 3,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 37.97 and a quick ratio of 37.97. The company has a market cap of $749.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

