Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance

BSL opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,591,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $531,000.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

