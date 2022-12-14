Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance
BSL opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
