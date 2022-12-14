Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BGB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 1,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,230. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
