Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 1,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,230. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 51.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 260.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.