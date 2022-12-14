BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

