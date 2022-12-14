Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

