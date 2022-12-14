Boltwood Capital Management Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

