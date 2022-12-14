Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.31 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

