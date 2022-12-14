Boltwood Capital Management Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 363,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

