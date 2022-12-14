Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 163,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

