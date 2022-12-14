Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.08 and its 200 day moving average is $197.56. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

