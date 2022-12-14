Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,845,494 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -507.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

