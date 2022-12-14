Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 8,949 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

