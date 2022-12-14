Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,705 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.83 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

