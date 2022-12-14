Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,863 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOH opened at $348.70 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,603,899. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

