Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

UNH opened at $538.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $502.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

