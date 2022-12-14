Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $97,485,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

