Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 248,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

