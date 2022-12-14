Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

