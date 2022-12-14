Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

