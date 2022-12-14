Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.65 and a 200 day moving average of $328.16.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

