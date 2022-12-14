Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $9.62

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.33. Braskem shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 1,331 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAK. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

About Braskem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braskem by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.