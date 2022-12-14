Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $9.62

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.33. Braskem shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 1,331 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAK. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.71.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
