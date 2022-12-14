Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.45

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.45 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.95 ($0.11). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 23,145 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.20.

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Braveheart Investment Group

In other news, insider Trevor Brown bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($16,685.07).

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.