Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.45

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.45 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.95 ($0.11). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 23,145 shares.
Braveheart Investment Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of £5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.20.
Insider Activity at Braveheart Investment Group
In other news, insider Trevor Brown bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($16,685.07).
About Braveheart Investment Group
Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.
