Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 15,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,235,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Braze by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth $29,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

